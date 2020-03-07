Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.02 Million Stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $13,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,229 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after buying an additional 657,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,827,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,518,000 after buying an additional 247,082 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,513,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 923,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after buying an additional 115,205 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Ian Fier sold 15,931 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $531,617.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,235 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $37,148.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,304 shares of company stock worth $6,076,934. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.