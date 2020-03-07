Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.08 Million Stock Position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Domtar worth $13,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Domtar by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domtar during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Domtar by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.91. Domtar Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.