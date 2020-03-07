Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.14 Million Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.36% of Ingles Markets worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 314.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

IMKTA stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $774.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

