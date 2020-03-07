Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.20 Million Stake in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Avanos Medical worth $13,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. Avanos Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $48.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

