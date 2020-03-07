Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.32 Million Holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Avangrid worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,857,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,045,000 after buying an additional 119,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,272,000 after purchasing an additional 162,413 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 491,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 78,794 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 35,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR opened at $51.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid Inc has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.25.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.