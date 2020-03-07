Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.41 Million Stock Position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Magellan Health worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGLN. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Magellan Health in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Magellan Health news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total transaction of $450,885.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,684.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $474,756. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

MGLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MGLN opened at $59.36 on Friday. Magellan Health Inc has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

