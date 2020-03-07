Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,083 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.16% of Signet Jewelers worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 112.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 407,487 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 761,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 442,109 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 751,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 125,481 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after buying an additional 206,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

