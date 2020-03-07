Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Herc worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Herc by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 19.3% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 139,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 252.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 39.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

HRI opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $920.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.13. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.41 million. Herc had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

