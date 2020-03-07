Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,872 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $125.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.25. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $132.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,521,388.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

