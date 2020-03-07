Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,850 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Guardant Health worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 13,607.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 759,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 433,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after acquiring an additional 59,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 376,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 113,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of GH stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.38 and a current ratio of 8.21. Guardant Health Inc has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $44,487.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,652 shares of company stock valued at $11,457,892 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.