Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,184 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of CBIZ worth $12,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,887,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 284,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CBIZ by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 95,426 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in CBIZ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 213,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

CBZ stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $945,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,621,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $43,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,717.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,696 shares of company stock worth $1,095,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

