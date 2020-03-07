Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 500,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Andersons worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Andersons by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Andersons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of ANDE opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $614.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. Andersons Inc has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Andersons Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

