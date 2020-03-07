Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Penske Automotive Group worth $13,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

PAG stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

