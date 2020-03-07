Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,287 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.54% of Rite Aid worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAD. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 536,390 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 579.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 121,637 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on RAD. ValuEngine cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Guggenheim raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $885.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.52. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

