Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,436,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.77% of Community Health Systems worth $12,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYH. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 120,506 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Community Health Systems by 56.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Community Health Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

