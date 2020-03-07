Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,426 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Chevron worth $183,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,488,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,502,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,573,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,379,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,259,000 after acquiring an additional 32,909 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,861,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,286,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.69.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.