Chicago Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 129,000 Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,000. Allergan makes up 20.7% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,844,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,436,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allergan in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,887,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at $193,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allergan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.18.

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $191.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $202.21. The company has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.99.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.