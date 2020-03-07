Chicago Capital Management LLC Invests $10.48 Million in Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR)

Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $10,475,000. Synthorx makes up approximately 8.8% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Synthorx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Synthorx during the third quarter worth approximately $800,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synthorx by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synthorx by 31.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Synthorx in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Synthorx in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synthorx alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THOR. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Synthorx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Synthorx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Synthorx stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59. Synthorx Inc has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -16.75.

Synthorx Company Profile

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Synthorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.