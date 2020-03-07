Chicago Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Ra Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.2% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ra Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on RARX. BidaskClub upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In related news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $497,435.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,060.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $107,440.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at $107,581.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,760 shares of company stock worth $1,206,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARX stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

