Chicago Capital Management LLC Makes New $14.98 Million Investment in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,000. Audentes Therapeutics makes up about 12.6% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Audentes Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOLD opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Audentes Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.15.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

