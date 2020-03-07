Chicago Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Tallgrass Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

TGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

NYSE TGE opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.66. Tallgrass Energy LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

