Chicago Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF)

Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,738 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. MutualFirst Financial comprises approximately 1.6% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of MutualFirst Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MutualFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MutualFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MFSF opened at $33.94 on Friday. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $292.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. MutualFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other MutualFirst Financial news, SVP Sharon L. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $215,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Wayne Heeter sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $44,955.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,386.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised MutualFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for MutualFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MutualFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.