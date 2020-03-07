Chicago Capital Management LLC Takes $3.61 Million Position in PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI)

Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 238,401 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,000. PB Bancorp comprises approximately 3.0% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned about 3.20% of PB Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PB Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of PB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

PBBI opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $113.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.31. PB Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. PB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter.

PB Bancorp Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

