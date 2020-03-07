Chicago Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK)

Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,809 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. Wellesley Bancorp comprises about 1.7% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Wellesley Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 84,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Wellesley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded Wellesley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of WEBK stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. Wellesley Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $103.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter. Wellesley Bancorp had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

