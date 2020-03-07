Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.84 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $58.50 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,138,626 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

