Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Stake Lifted by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,902,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806,467 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Cinemark worth $64,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Cinemark by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cinemark by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNK shares. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of CNK traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.58. 5,145,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,282. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.34%.

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 74,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.