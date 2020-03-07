Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Cinemark worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 422,685 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

In other Cinemark news, CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 74,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNK. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

CNK stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.