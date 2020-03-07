Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Cintas worth $129,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.32. The stock had a trading volume of 835,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $191.91 and a 1-year high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

