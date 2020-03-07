Citigroup Inc. Acquires 16,359 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $83.63 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.53.

