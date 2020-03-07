Citigroup Inc. Acquires 18,281 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,281 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $14,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,706,000 after purchasing an additional 247,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,585,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 466,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.14.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $161.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.77. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.22 and a 12 month high of $174.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

