Citigroup Inc. Acquires 9,787 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $13,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 107,581 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 43,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.13. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $60.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

