Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of American Campus Communities worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after buying an additional 1,693,733 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,635,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,054,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,630,000 after purchasing an additional 56,717 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,668,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,458,000 after purchasing an additional 441,379 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,868.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACC opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

