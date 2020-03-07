Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of CGI worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CGI by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,040,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48,701 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CGI by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,440,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,311,000 after buying an additional 146,122 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CGI by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,613,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,548,000 after buying an additional 205,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CGI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,976,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,376,000 after buying an additional 52,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CGI by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,875,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,466,000 after buying an additional 114,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB opened at $70.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. CGI Inc has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

GIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

