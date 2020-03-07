Citigroup Inc. Buys 12,725 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ameren worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.08. Ameren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

