Citigroup Inc. Buys 245,932 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 141.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,932 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Invitation Homes worth $12,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Green Street Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period.

NYSE INVH opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.68.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

