Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,843 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Huazhu Group worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 424,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 128,088 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth $157,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on HTHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.16.

Shares of HTHT opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.72. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

