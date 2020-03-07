Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,403 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of American Financial Group worth $18,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 976.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

American Financial Group stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $89.47 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

