Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29,415.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.63 and a 1 year high of $163.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

