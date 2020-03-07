Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 1,141.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,583 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,273 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.76% of Arch Coal worth $18,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Arch Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Arch Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 12.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38. Arch Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.57.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Coal Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Arch Coal in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

