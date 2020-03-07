Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Proshares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Proshares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 22.92% of Proshares Pet Care ETF worth $12,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Proshares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Proshares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Proshares Pet Care ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Proshares Pet Care ETF by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 106,115 shares in the last quarter.

PAWZ opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. Proshares Pet Care ETF has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $47.07.

