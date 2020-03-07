Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) by 66,662.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,201,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198,541 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 8.15% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $15,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,381.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $100,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

XERS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xeris Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $95.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.46. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. bought 12,048 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $52,167.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,888.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

