Citigroup Inc. Has $12.02 Million Stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 219,337 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.51% of Holly Energy Partners worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.98.

NYSE:HEP opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.80. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $30.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $131.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.44 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6725 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 143.85%.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

