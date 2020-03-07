Citigroup Inc. Has $12.49 Million Position in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,032,132 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 529,243 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.24% of SRC Energy worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SRC Energy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,775,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after buying an additional 1,524,865 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,225,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,300,991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 676,646 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,788,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI opened at $4.00 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

SRCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SRC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.91.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI).

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.