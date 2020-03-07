Citigroup Inc. Has $15.36 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270,244 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of First Horizon National worth $15,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 57,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in First Horizon National by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in First Horizon National by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in First Horizon National by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in First Horizon National by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHN. Stephens increased their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

