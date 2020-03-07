Citigroup Inc. Has $15.47 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 897.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,441 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Brown & Brown worth $15,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $9,718,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 644,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,256,000 after purchasing an additional 101,767 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 434,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 55,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRO opened at $45.16 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

