Citigroup Inc. Has $16.19 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,301 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $16,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNW opened at $99.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day moving average is $93.14.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

In other news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

