Citigroup Inc. Has $16.74 Million Stock Holdings in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,010,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.82% of BEST worth $16,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter worth $104,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter worth $2,101,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter worth $65,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter worth $2,640,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,245,000. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BEST alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on BEST in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BEST in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.23.

Shares of NYSE BEST opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. BEST Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST).

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.