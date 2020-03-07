Citigroup Inc. Has $18.54 Million Stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 450.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,731 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,723 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.47% of IBERIABANK worth $18,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,658,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,865,000 after buying an additional 125,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 359,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,870,000 after acquiring an additional 46,354 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 350,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 27.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 331,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 71,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,108 shares of company stock worth $2,289,141. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBERIABANK stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. IBERIABANK Corp has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $81.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.21.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

IBKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.