Citigroup Inc. Has $19.53 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 11,368.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,121 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.99% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $19,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

