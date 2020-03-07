Citigroup Inc. Has $20.17 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of UDR worth $20,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in UDR by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 202,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in UDR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 392,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 18,145 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 323,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $48.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,000. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

